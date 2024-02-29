Gravitas | Are Houthis targeting undersea internet cables in the Red Sea? | The new seabed warfare

If you believe the war that you see on TV is far away and will not affect you, then you should reconsider. Recently, there have been reports of undersea internet cables being damaged in the Red Sea, causing disruptions in internet services in several areas. The Houthis previously warned of potential attacks on these cables, but it is unclear who carried out these damages and where they occurred. The incident raises questions about the Houthis' capabilities and whether another country was involved.