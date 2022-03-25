Gravitas: Apple Vs Digilocker: Netizens mock 'delayed innovation'

Mar 25, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Apple is being razzed over its new 'digital wallet' feature. Indian Netizens say the company is 'late to the party' as the service has been available in India for the last 6 years on DigiLocker. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
