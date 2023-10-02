Gravitas: Ailing Bangladesh opposition leader barred from travelling abroad for treatment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Bangladesh has blocked ailing key opposition leader Khaleda Zia from travelling abroad for medical treatment. Why is this happening? Has Sheikh Hasina become paranoid? How is the opposition reacting? Molly Gambhir tells you.

