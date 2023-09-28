Gravitas: Afghan currency becomes 'best performing' | Afghani beats Pakistani rupee

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The Afghan currency has become the 'best performing' in this quarter. It has even outpaced the value of the Pakistani rupee. Priyanka Sharma asks: Is Afghanistan a better economic bet than Pakistan?

