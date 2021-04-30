Gravitas: A big admission from Cyril Ramaphosa

Apr 30, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
3 years after Jacob Zuma stepped down, the ghost of the Gupta family still haunts his successor Cyril Ramaphosa. The South African President has now appeared before the graft panel and presented evidence against members of his own party.
Read in App