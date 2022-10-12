Gravitas: 20 years after Bali Bombings: What has changed?

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST)
October 12th marked the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali Bombings. The terror attack killed over 202 people, most of them foreign nationals. 20 years on, this heinous crime remains etched in the memories of survivors. Priyanka Sharma reports.
