Gravitas: 19 years after 9/11, Where is Al Qaeda?

Sep 12, 2020, 12.25 AM(IST)
Follow Us
19 years ago, the world witnessed the most horrific terrorist attack. Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 terrorist attack. In 2011, US Navy Seals killed its mastermind Osama Bin Laden. What happened to the Al Qaeda after Bin Laden's death?