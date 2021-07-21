LIVE TV
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Gravitas: 14 heads of state on Pegasus "hacking list": Who ordered the snooping?
Jul 21, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
14 current and former Heads of State were apparently listed as potential targets for surveillance through the NSO group's Pegasus spyware. But were they really snooped upon? Who ordered the hacking?
Read in App