Graduate unemployment hits 37-year high in US

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 20:14 IST
America’s job market is in crisis. Graduate unemployment has surged to a 37-year high, leaving Gen Z struggling to find work despite their degrees.

