/Goldman warns: Brent could top $120 again | Wion News | World Business Watch

Global energy markets are facing renewed uncertainty as Brent crude oil prices surge above $94 per barrel amid rising US-Iran tensions. Analysts warn that crude prices could approach $100 per barrel soon, while a worst-case scenario could push Brent back toward $120 if oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are severely disrupted. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy routes, carrying millions of barrels of oil every day. Any escalation in the Middle East could trigger a fresh oil shock, impacting fuel prices, inflation, and global economies.