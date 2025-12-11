/Goa Nightclub Fire: MEA Considers Revoking Passports of Owners

Following the deadly fire at a Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is examining the Goa government's request to revoke the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the club’s co-owners, who fled to Thailand after the incident. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice to locate and gather information on the whereabouts of the Luthra brothers, as authorities seek to bring them to justice for the tragedy.