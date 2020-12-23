'Glimmer of hope': Beirut seeks Christmas cheer after devastating year

Dec 23, 2020, 08.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Near the wreckage of Beirut's port, a charity is bringing Christmas cheer to a city hammered by a devastating explosion, rising coronavirus infections and the worst economic crisis since Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.
Read in App