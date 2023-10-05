Glacial lake outburst floods: a new climate-related threat

Oct 05, 2023
Warming on earth’s third pole is leading to rapid loss of ice and is now posing a severe threat to downstream communities. For years, numerous studies have highlighted the sensitivity of glaciers to climate change and experts now say that the possible cause of flash floods in India's Sikkim could be a combination of excess rainfall and a glacial lake outburst flood.

