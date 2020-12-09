Giant Christmas tree display lights up Italian mountain

Dec 09, 2020, 07.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
One of the largest 'Christmas trees' in the world was lit up on Monday (December 7) in the medieval Italian town of Gubbio, a tradition dating back 40 years in which the entire slope of Mount Ingino is lit up with lights in the shape of a tree.
Read in App