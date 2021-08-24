"Ghani never came here", Afghan envoy to Tajikistan Zahir Aghbar; lauds Ahmad Massoud

Afghanistan's envoy to Tajikistan Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahir Aghbar has said that Ashraf Ghani never came to Tajikistan, and raised the question of why when he was leaving the country he never informed his vice president, defence or foreign minister. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Aghbar said, "He took with him people who were involved and loyal to him and in his corruption, and eventually they landed themselves in Abu Dabhi. After 3 days wait he announced he is in Abu Dabhi."