As hundreds of demonstrators gathered in parliament in the Georgian capital to express their anger at the ruling party's decision to halt talks on entering the European Union, violent riots in Tbilisi continued for the sixth consecutive night. To break up thousands of pro-EU protesters gathered in the Black Sea nation amid a worsening political crisis, Georgian police used tear gas. Police clashed with Georgian protesters after massive agitation broke out after a delay in the nation's EU bid. Police fired water canons and used pepper spray guns at demonstrators. Watch to know more!