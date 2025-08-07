Gaza crisis: situation worsens | 'Gaza needs 600 trucks every day': UN

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated into a full-blown catastrophe, as reports point to the use of hunger and starvation as weapons of war. With near-total blockades on food, water, fuel, and aid, Israel’s actions in Gaza have sparked global outrage and renewed calls for accountability. This editorial from Deccan Herald explores how famine and displacement are being deliberately engineered, raising urgent ethical, legal, and humanitarian concerns. As international institutions struggle—or refuse to respond meaningfully, Gaza's people face unspeakable suffering.