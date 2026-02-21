/Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Demands Halt To Israeli Aggression

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 15:45 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 15:45 IST
Tensions are rising around the fragile Gaza ceasefire as Hamas demands a halt to what it calls continued Israeli aggression.
The militant group warns that further military operations could jeopardize ongoing truce efforts, while Israel says its actions are focused on security and preventing future attacks.
Diplomats and mediators are working to preserve the ceasefire, but uncertainty remains over whether both sides can maintain calm amid deep mistrust.