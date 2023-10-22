Gadar 2 actors discuss fame, success and more

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
It doesn't get bigger than Gadar 2 and the younger lot of actors involved with the film, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur can't stop gushing at the positive response their film has been receiving. Speaking to WION's Zeba Khan, Utkarsh and Simrat speak about what makes this film extra special apart from being the biggest film of 2023, that turned around the box office numbers for Hindi cinema in this year.

