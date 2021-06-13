G7 Summit 2021: What's on the agenda? Watch WION's special coverage

Jun 13, 2021, 07:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
All eyes on Cornwall as some of the most powerful leaders in the world gather for the G7 summit in the UK. What's on the agenda? Watch WION's special coverage of the G7 Summit 2021.
