G20 Summit 2023: 'PM Modi deserves all the credit for the African Union's membership' | THIS WORLD

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that the African Union has been given permanent membership in the Group of 20 leading international economies has given him further impetus in his efforts to give the Global South a stronger voice as host of this year's annual summit.

