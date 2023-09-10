G20 Summit 2023: Joint statement, an early breakthrough

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The G20 summit has concluded with big takeaways on the table. A day after the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration evolving a middle ground between the West and Russia on the Ukraine war was agreed, the leaders and chiefs of delegations of the world's leading economies have started to arrive at Rajghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial on the last day of the Summit.

