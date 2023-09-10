G20 Summit 2023: Erdogan, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissii discuss energy, bilateral ties

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
On Sunday, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the president of Egypt, and Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the president of Turkey, met in New Delhi, the capital of India, to discuss bilateral issues and energy cooperation. The Turkish Presidency stated in a written statement that the discussion covered regional and international concerns as well as Turkey-Egypt relations, boosting commerce, new energy cooperation, and other topics.

