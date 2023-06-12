G20 Development Ministers meet : Indian EAM S Jaishankar addresses the delegates

India, under the G20 presidency, is currently hosting a three-day meeting of development ministers of the member nations in the northern Indian city of Varanasi in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The meeting follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that New Delhi hosted in January. Notably, the decisions taken during the Varanasi meeting will contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).