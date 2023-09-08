G-20 Summit 2023: Meeting with PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince on Hasina’s Delhi agenda

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at his residence ahead of the G-20 Summit where Bangladesh is among the nine “guest countries”. Ms. Hasina is scheduled to arrive here on Friday for a three-day visit during which she will speak in Session 1 of the summit and participate in other activities of the G-20 gathering.

