Fresh clashes reported between Taliban and NRF in Panjshir, Baghlan provinces

Sep 01, 2021, 04:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fresh clashes erupted between the Taliban and National Resistance Front (NRF) in the parts of Panjshir Valley. The focus of the Taliban is shifting to Panjshir valley to thwart the spirited resistance being led by Ahmad Massoud.
