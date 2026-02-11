/French Teacher Turned Predator: 40 Victims Identified in French Teacher Abuse Case

A French teacher has been exposed as a predator, with 40 victims identified so far. Prosecutors are urging other potential victims to come forward to help bring justice. The case has shocked communities and raised concerns about safety in schools. Authorities are investigating the full extent of the abuse and working to support victims through legal and psychological assistance. This video covers the latest developments, details from prosecutors, and guidance for anyone affected. Stay informed on this ongoing investigation as authorities continue to pursue accountability and prevent further harm.