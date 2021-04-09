France health body to issue new advisory on use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Apr 09, 2021, 09.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
France's health body have said that the country will soon issue an advisory that those under the age of 55 who got their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should now get a second shot of an mRNA vaccine.
