/Fashion icon Martin Margiela opens personal archive for historic auction | Wion news

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 17:12 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 17:12 IST
Legendary Belgian fashion designer Martin Margiela is opening his private world like never before. In a historic move, the famously private designer is auctioning pieces from his personal archive, offering collectors and fashion enthusiasts a rare glimpse into his life and creative journey. The sale marks the first time Margiela has chosen to part with personal belongings during his lifetime, making it one of the most significant events in the fashion world.