Foxconn plans to double workforce and investments in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Foxconn the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics is making a significant push to expand its presence in India. The Taiwan-based company known for its manufacturing partnership with Apple already employs 40,000 people in an iPhone Factory in Tamil Nadu.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos