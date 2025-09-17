LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Former President Bolsonaro Suffered from Intense Vomitting & Diziness: Flavio Bolsonaro

Former President Bolsonaro Suffered from Intense Vomitting & Diziness: Flavio Bolsonaro

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 11:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 11:36 IST
Former President Bolsonaro Suffered from Intense Vomitting & Diziness: Flavio Bolsonaro
Flavio Bolsonaro revealed that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro experienced intense vomiting and dizziness, raising concerns about his health.

Trending Topics

trending videos