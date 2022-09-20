'Flee from our land or surrender', Ukrainian President Zelensky warns Russian troops

Published: Sep 20, 2022, 08:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned both Russian troops and their Ukrainian collaborators that they "only have" the choice of leaving Ukraine or surrendering, alluding to the counteroffensive carried out in the northeast of the country.
