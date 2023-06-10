First veil-wearing rapper from Pakistan's Baloch minority, becomes a music sensation
Hip-hop and rap has been a very popular genre of music globally. But Pakistan music listeners recently started to appreciate rap and hip-hop and one artist who is going from strength to strength in the global scene is Eva B. First veil-wearing female rapper from Pakistan’s Baloch minority who has now become a music sensation. In an exclusive conversation with entertainment editor Abira Dhar, Eva says how an indian film inspired her.