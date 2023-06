Filmmaker Onir on what it is to be queer in the Indian film industry | WION Exclusive

It's pride month and Indian filmmaker Onir who is touted as one of the strongest voices for the LGBTQ community is back with a new film 'Pine Cone'. Speaking to our Entertainment editor Abira Dhar, Onir and actor Vidhur Sethi discuss what it is to be queer in the Indian film industry in 2023.