FIFA World Cup: France vs Morocco

Morocco have been the standout story of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of Football's showpiece event. The Atlas Lions have beaten Belgium, Spain, and Portugal over the course of the tournament and take on defending champions France with the entire Arab world also willing them on. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to football coach Karim Bencharifa ahead of the game to understand how this dream run has electrified Morocco.