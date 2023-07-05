Fiat will no longer produce grey painted cars in any market! But why? | WION Pitstop

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, grey is the most popular colour for new cars registered in the UK. In fact, last year, more than one in four new cars sold in the UK was painted grey. So, do you think any carmaker with an impressive sales figure in the UK market can afford to axe grey from its paints catalogue? Well, the Italian automaker Fiat has done exactly that by announcing that it will no longer produce grey painted cars! What is the reason behind this radical move? Find out.