Fiat Panda celebrates 40 years with the 4x40° Limited Edition

Fiat Panda, since its launch in 1983, has always embodied a revolution for the industry, immediately becoming a legend in the making. To celebrate its 40th birthday, Fiat has launched a new special limited edition called ‘4x40°’. A collector’s edition, it will be produced in 1,983 exclusive units in honour of the year the Fiat icon was born. However, it's only available in Italy, France, Germany, and Switzerland. Here's a look at what makes it so special.