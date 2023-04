Fentanyl, 50x more potent than heroin as an analgesic | 'U.S. & India working to fix the problem'

In recent years, the drug Fentanyl has fuelled a surge in US Opioid overdose deaths. A potent synthetic opioid drug, Fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.