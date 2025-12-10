/FDA Probes Deaths Likely Related To COVID Jab: Plans To Tighten Vaccine Oversight

The U.S. (FDA) has launched a comprehensive probe into deaths potentially linked to COVID-19 vaccines. According to an internal memo by its vaccine regulator, the shot may have contributed to the deaths of at least 10 children, prompting plans for stricter vaccine-approval standards and stronger oversight. This video breaks down what is currently known — the scope of the investigation, the concerns raised, reactions from vaccine makers, and what the developments could mean for future immunisation policies globally.