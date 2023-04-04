Exploring Melbourne - Highlights of visiting Victoria | WION Traveller

Explore Australia's Melbourne city with WION Traveller. Join WION's Johan Castell as he travels through Victoria's Melbourne and features the best things to do while visiting the city, hosted by Visit Victoria. We show you what a tour to the Melbourne Cricket Ground looks like, and visit the heritage Queen Victoria Market and take a tour with the official tour guide Mercellez. A visit to the Brighton Bathing Boxes and digging into their background is also included. Let's not forget the food available in the city, we go on a long foodie's tour of the city that lasts an entire afternoon before finishing off at the upmarket Farmer's Daughters restaurant in the Central Business District of Melbourne.