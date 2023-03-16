Exiled Chinese business tycoon charged in U.S. in over $1 billion fraud
Chinese business tycoon Guo Wengui was arrested on Wednesday and charged with defrauding thousands of followers out of more than $1 billion through complex investment schemes, U.S. prosecutors announced. Guo is charged with defrauding or misappropriating investor money using different schemes, including his media company GTV Media Group, a farm loan program through Himalaya Farm Alliance, and a cryptocurrency called Himalaya Coin.