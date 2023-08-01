Euro zone grows 0.3% in April-June quarter | World Business Watch

Amid the global economic gloom, the euro zone has begun to grow again as inflation continues to cool down. Latest data shows that euro zone's gross domestic product rose by 0.3% between April and June, compared with the January to march quarter, when the economy had stagnated. Moreover, the GDP had fallen by 0.1% in the last three months of 2022. Euro zone's inflation continued to fall in July. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the euro zone fell to 5.3%, down from 5.5% in June.