Ethnic Armenians flee breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1, 2024 - Nagorno-Karabakh authorities. In the latest, Azerbaijan’s security service on Thursday released footage of a former top official in the separatist ethnic Armenian administration of Nagorno-Karabakh after detention. However, it was not immediately clear where and when the footage was shot.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos