Elon Musk hosts Ron DeSantis' campaign launch on Twitter, site crashes due to traffic
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his candidacy for the U.S presidential elections 2024. DeSantis made the announcement through a campaign video ahead of joining Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform. Originally the ex-navel officer was to announce his candidacy on the Twitter spaces however owing to an unprecedented traffic of people joining in, the social media platform crashed several times before he or Musk could even speak.