Ecuador Violence: Series of raids inside El Salvador's prison

The wave of violence currently sweeping through Ecuador, attributed to the activities of powerful gangs, has thrown the country into a state of fear. This unprecedented surge in violence is tied to several incidents, including prison riots, kidnappings of police officers, and a brazen storming of a TV station. In an attempt to regain control and restore peace, the Ecuadorian President, Daniel Noboa, has ordered the military to confront these powerful criminal organizations, now branded as "terrorist" groups.