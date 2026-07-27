/Ebola cases rise to 3,200 in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has infected more than 3,200 people and claimed at least 1,405 lives, according to government data. Health officials say nearly 1,000 new infections were recorded in just 10 days, with most cases concentrated in the northeastern province of Ituri. The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment, raising concerns over further regional spread.