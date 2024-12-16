Former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held discussions regarding a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza, as the United States intensifies its diplomatic efforts in the region. The meeting comes amid growing international calls for peace and an end to the ongoing conflict. The talks aim to de-escalate tensions, with the US playing a pivotal role in brokering a possible resolution between Israel and Gaza-based factions.
Donald Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal as US Increases Diplomacy Efforts
Advertisment