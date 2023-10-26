Does the world have the resources to focus on two wars? | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
For over a year and a half, the war in Ukraine has dominated global attention due to the bloody scenes after Russia’s invasion. Despite the grinding battle of attrition, the Russian armed forces are pressing on. Moscow continues to bank on its military-industrial complex and recently tested its ability to deliver a massive retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea and air.

