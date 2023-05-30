Djokovic writes Kosovo is heart of Serbia on Camera

When he stated on Monday that "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia," Novak Djokovic courted controversy. After confrontations erupted in northern Kosovo amid ethnic tensions, "Stop the violence" was broadcast on a camera at the French Open. After defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic in the opening round of Roland Garros on the iconic Philippe Chatrier Court, the tennis prodigy from Belgrade penned the statement in Serbian. "Kosovo is our cradle, our fortress, and the epicentre of the things that matter most to our nation... The 36-year-old Djokovic told Serbian media during the tournament, "There are numerous reasons why I typed it on the camera.