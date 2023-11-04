World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Did you know about these new Instagram features?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 04, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Instagram is one of the most popular apps. To make it more attractive, the company is adding new features to the platform. Here's a look into the upcoming features of Instagram.
trending now
Teen inventor uses tech to tackle mental health issues
At least 132 dead as earthquake rocks Nepal
Taliban warns Afghanistan about Pakistan expulsion
Anthony Albanese to hold talks with Xi Jinping
Eco-friendly Diwali decoration ideas for home
recommended videos
Employees' well-being survey: Turkey secures highest score of 78%, India second with 76%
Case Construction Equipment | Puneet Kumar Vidyarth in exclusive interview with WION
Air Quality in New Delhi: National capital faces peak air pollution levels | Delhi AQI
Israel-Palestinian war: Israeli army releases footage of troops, tanks in Gaza
Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts
recommended videos
Employees' well-being survey: Turkey secures highest score of 78%, India second with 76%
Case Construction Equipment | Puneet Kumar Vidyarth in exclusive interview with WION
Air Quality in New Delhi: National capital faces peak air pollution levels | Delhi AQI
Israel-Palestinian war: Israeli army releases footage of troops, tanks in Gaza